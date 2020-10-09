JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) a C$483.00 Price Target

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) has been assigned a C$483.00 price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.08% from the company’s current price.

CP has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$420.00 to C$450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Benchmark increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$246.00 to C$280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$387.00 to C$409.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$395.00 to C$450.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$395.00 to C$410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$391.58.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded down C$1.89 on Friday, hitting C$409.06. 521,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,057. The stock has a market cap of $55.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$395.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$352.21. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of C$252.00 and a 52-week high of C$412.52.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported C$4.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.73 by C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.76 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 15.9597011 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

