JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €54.00 Price Target for Daimler (ETR:DAI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DAI. Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Daimler and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Daimler and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €46.39 ($54.58).

Get Daimler alerts:

DAI opened at €48.82 ($57.44) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.75, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €44.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of €36.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -175.95. Daimler has a 12 month low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 12 month high of €54.50 ($64.12).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.