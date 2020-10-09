JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Alstom (EPA:ALO) a €52.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €50.00 ($58.82).

Alstom stock opened at €40.53 ($47.68) on Monday. Alstom has a 1 year low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 1 year high of €37.37 ($43.96). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €45.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is €42.64.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

