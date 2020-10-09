JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Stake Raised by E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,915 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the period. JOYY comprises about 0.5% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in JOYY were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YY. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of JOYY by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,163 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of JOYY by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of JOYY by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 23,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of JOYY by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of JOYY by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,109,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 53.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YY traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,083. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. JOYY Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $99.35.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The information services provider reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.81. JOYY had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 27.75%. The company had revenue of $826.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.97 million. Sell-side analysts expect that JOYY Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. JOYY’s payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

YY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JOYY in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on JOYY from $77.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Scotiabank reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on JOYY from $88.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised JOYY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.22.

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

