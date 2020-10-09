Josemaria Resources (OTCMKTS:NGQRF) Trading Down 2.3%

Josemaria Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGQRF)’s share price dropped 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 5,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 22,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Josemaria Resources from $0.95 to $1.05 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th.

Get Josemaria Resources alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.53.

Josemaria Resources Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in Josemaria project located in the San Juan province, Argentina.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Josemaria Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Josemaria Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.