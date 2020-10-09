Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JMPLY. Deutsche Bank downgraded Johnson Matthey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Johnson Matthey in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Monday, July 6th.

JMPLY stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 697 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,521. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson Matthey has a 12 month low of $39.70 and a 12 month high of $85.03.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

