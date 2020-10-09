JMP Securities Increases Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target to $195.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price target increased by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $140.00 to $195.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub raised Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Paylocity from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Paylocity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.94.

Get Paylocity alerts:

PCTY stock traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.06. 1,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,925. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.79. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.05, a P/E/G ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.59. Paylocity has a one year low of $66.98 and a one year high of $181.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $130.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.55 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 18.18%. Paylocity’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.71, for a total value of $2,646,372.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 790,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,494,282.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 1,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.25, for a total value of $282,133.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 184,205 shares of company stock valued at $25,683,595. Insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Paylocity by 3.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,996 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.