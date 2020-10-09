JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Morgan Stanley

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on JBLU. BidaskClub raised JetBlue Airways from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine raised JetBlue Airways from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.31.

JBLU stock opened at $12.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average of $10.46. JetBlue Airways has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.65.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.51 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 89.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post -5.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 8,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $90,901.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at $31,965.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Easwaran Sundaram sold 31,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $411,484.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,959.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth $288,000. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth $446,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 218.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,031,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,245,000 after acquiring an additional 708,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

