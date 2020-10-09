Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) Lifted to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jeld-Wen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BofA Securities raised shares of Jeld-Wen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Jeld-Wen from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Jeld-Wen from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.82.

NYSE:JELD opened at $26.74 on Monday. Jeld-Wen has a 1-year low of $6.06 and a 1-year high of $27.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.85 and a 200 day moving average of $16.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 55.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $992.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.53 million. Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jeld-Wen will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

About Jeld-Wen

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

