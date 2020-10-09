Jefferies Financial Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 3,636 call options on the company. This is an increase of 581% compared to the average daily volume of 534 call options.

In other news, President Brian P. Friedman purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $81,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 785,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,217,000 after acquiring an additional 13,331 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,532,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,926,000 after buying an additional 966,558 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 57,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,196,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,127,000 after buying an additional 525,131 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JEF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.89. 18,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,285,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.54. Jefferies Financial Group has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $24.03.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 7.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Jefferies Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

