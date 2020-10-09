Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €145.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Warburg Research set a €190.00 ($223.53) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Independent Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €163.19 ($191.99).

ETR VOW3 opened at €137.98 ($162.33) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €140.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is €131.88. The company has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 1-year high of €187.74 ($220.87).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

