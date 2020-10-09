Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) a €12.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on F. UBS Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Bank of America set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €12.39 ($14.58).

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a one year low of €5.86 ($6.89) and a one year high of €9.08 ($10.68).

