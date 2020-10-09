Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Cancom (ETR:COK) a €58.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Cancom (ETR:COK) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on COK. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Cancom in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Cancom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Cancom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Cancom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on Cancom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €58.40 ($68.71).

ETR COK opened at €44.00 ($51.76) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €45.03 and its 200 day moving average is €46.98. Cancom has a twelve month low of €31.20 ($36.71) and a twelve month high of €59.05 ($69.47). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 51.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.53.

CANCOM SE provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, Belgium, Switzerland, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

