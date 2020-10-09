Jde Peets (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Jde Peets (OTCMKTS:JDEPF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

JDEPF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Jde Peets in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Jde Peets in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, CSFB reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Jde Peets in a research note on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS:JDEPF remained flat at $$39.11 during midday trading on Friday. Jde Peets has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $45.15.

