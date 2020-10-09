Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $84.29

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $84.29 and traded as high as $97.79. Jacobs Engineering Group shares last traded at $95.27, with a volume of 831,699 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JEC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,389,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,156,000. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 914,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,469,000 after buying an additional 261,975 shares in the last quarter. MIK Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,674,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 796,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,127,000 after buying an additional 108,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

