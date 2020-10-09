J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J Sainsbury from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS JSAIY opened at $10.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. J Sainsbury has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.50.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

