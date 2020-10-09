IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HSBC

HSBC initiated coverage on shares of IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating on shares of IWG in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of IWG in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of IWG in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of IWGFF opened at $3.86 on Monday. IWG has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $5.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.54.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual, custom, and membership offices, as well as business lounges, meeting rooms, and workplace recovery solutions.

