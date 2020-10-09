iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Hits New 52-Week High at $154.80

iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $154.80 and last traded at $154.80, with a volume of 341 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $152.99.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 30,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

