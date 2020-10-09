iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 387.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,810 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 2.7% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $16,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $199.49. The stock had a trading volume of 45,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,608. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.87 and a 12 month high of $210.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.66.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.