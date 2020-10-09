iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) is Cooper Financial Group’s 5th Largest Position

Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,465 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 3.9% of Cooper Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cooper Financial Group owned about 0.07% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $13,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 746.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 8,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 71,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 16,814 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IGSB traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $54.91. The stock had a trading volume of 9,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,849,051. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.21. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.21 and a 12-month high of $55.09.

