iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 0.9% of Cooper Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,585,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 220.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 17,218 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,051,000 after acquiring an additional 14,331 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $635,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $557,000.

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $3.03 on Friday, reaching $223.86. The stock had a trading volume of 39,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,407. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $217.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.53. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $234.27.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

