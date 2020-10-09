iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Acquired by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,535 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF makes up about 9.7% of Cooper Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Cooper Financial Group owned about 0.34% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF worth $33,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,599,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,742,000 after purchasing an additional 11,356,193 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 83.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,038,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,614,000 after buying an additional 4,098,967 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 86.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,631,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,171,000 after buying an additional 1,680,572 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF during the first quarter valued at about $84,917,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,752,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,420 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.11. The company had a trading volume of 17,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,477. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF has a 1-year low of $49.12 and a 1-year high of $81.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.84.

