iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) is Cooper Financial Group’s 7th Largest Position

Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,691 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises about 3.1% of Cooper Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $10,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFG. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 22,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 34,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

EFG traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.19. The stock had a trading volume of 891,393 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.67. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

