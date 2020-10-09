iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Stock Holdings Increased by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 7.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises 1.9% of Cooper Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $6,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Capital One Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 151,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,916,000 after buying an additional 9,305 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 102.8% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $922,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 918.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 13,884 shares during the period.

VLUE traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.67. 549,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.42.

