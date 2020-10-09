iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,536 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 319.5% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period.

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.76. 5,756,826 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.78.

