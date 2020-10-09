Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Shares Bought by Family Legacy Inc.

Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 96,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 18,669 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Quantvest Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Quantvest Corp now owns 76,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 41,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 2,043.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 174,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 165,952 shares during the last quarter.

BAB traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,152. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.45. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.52 and a twelve month high of $35.82.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

