Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Hits New 52-Week High at $80.25

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $80.25 and last traded at $80.14, with a volume of 3329 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.18.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.31.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

