Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $55.57

Shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.57 and traded as high as $56.34. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF shares last traded at $56.23, with a volume of 33,411 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.58 and its 200 day moving average is $51.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEF. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $16,245,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,230,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $842,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $626,000.

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

