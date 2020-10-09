Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:UDN)

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (NYSEARCA:UDN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 3,164 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 230% compared to the average daily volume of 958 call options.

UDN stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,363. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.40. Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund has a 1 year low of $18.96 and a 1 year high of $21.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UDN. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 33,200 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $407,000.

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB US Dollar Index Bearish Master Fund (the Master Fund), which is a separate series of DB US Dollar Index Bearish Master Trust (the Master Trust).

