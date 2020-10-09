Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Shares Gap Up to $0.34

Shares of Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE:INUV) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.34, but opened at $0.41. Inuvo shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 178,305 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $33.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Inuvo alerts:

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 million. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 48.34% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. Equities analysts forecast that Inuvo, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Inuvo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences across devices, channels and formats, video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.