Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Shares Gap Up to $0.34

Inuvo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.34, but opened at $0.41. Inuvo shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 178,305 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INUV shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Inuvo in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.60 price target on shares of Inuvo in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Inuvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inuvo stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Inuvo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 406,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Inuvo as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Inuvo Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV)

Inuvo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, provides data-driven platforms that automatically identify and message online audiences across video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native devices, channels, and formats in the United States. The company's digital marketplace allows advertisers and publishers the opportunity to buy and sell advertising space in real time.

