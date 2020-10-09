Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (BIT:ISP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (BIT:ISP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €2.09 ($2.46).

A number of research firms have recently commented on ISP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.15 ($2.53) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.15 ($2.53) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.50 ($2.94) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.22 ($2.61) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

Intesa Sanpaolo has a one year low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a one year high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

