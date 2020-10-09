International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Now Covered by B. Riley Securities

B. Riley Securities started coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) in a report published on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley started coverage on International Tower Hill Mines in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on International Tower Hill Mines in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of THM stock opened at $1.33 on Monday. International Tower Hill Mines has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $2.27.

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Strategic Opportuniti Electrum acquired 1,042,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,459,081.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in International Tower Hill Mines stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,867 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties Canada and the United States. It holds or has rights to acquire ownership or leasehold interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

