International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:THM opened at $1.33 on Monday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $2.27.

Get International Tower Hill Mines alerts:

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

In other International Tower Hill Mines news, major shareholder Strategic Opportuniti Electrum purchased 1,042,201 shares of International Tower Hill Mines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $1,459,081.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

An institutional investor recently raised its position in International Tower Hill Mines stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,081,289 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,418 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.11% of International Tower Hill Mines worth $3,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties Canada and the United States. It holds or has rights to acquire ownership or leasehold interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

Featured Story: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.