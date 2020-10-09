International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.63

International Stem Cell Co. (OTCMKTS:ISCO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.63 and traded as high as $0.63. International Stem Cell shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 600 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.63.

International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter.

International Stem Cell Corporation focuses on the development of therapeutic and biomedical products worldwide. The company's products are based on human parthenogenetic stem cells, a proprietary type of pluripotent stem cell. It develops various cell types, including neural stem cells for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other central nervous system disorders; liver cells to treat various congenital and acquired liver diseases; and islet cells for the treatment of diabetes.

