Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) versus Brandt (NYSE:BNDT) Head-To-Head Analysis

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) and Brandt (OTCMKTS:BNDT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Intercontinental Exchange has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brandt has a beta of -0.14, meaning that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Intercontinental Exchange and Brandt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intercontinental Exchange 29.01% 14.18% 2.14% Brandt N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Intercontinental Exchange and Brandt’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intercontinental Exchange $6.55 billion 8.43 $1.93 billion $3.88 26.20 Brandt N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Intercontinental Exchange has higher revenue and earnings than Brandt.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Intercontinental Exchange and Brandt, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intercontinental Exchange 0 1 12 1 3.00 Brandt 0 0 0 0 N/A

Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus target price of $107.42, indicating a potential upside of 5.66%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.1% of Intercontinental Exchange shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Intercontinental Exchange shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 44.0% of Brandt shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Intercontinental Exchange beats Brandt on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, metals, interest rates, equities, ETFs, credit derivatives, digital assets, bonds, and currencies, as well as offers mortgage and technology services. It also offers data services to support the trading, investment, risk management, and connectivity needs of customers across major asset classes. The company operates exchanges and marketplaces; cash equities, equity options, and bond exchanges; and over-the-counter markets for physical energy, fixed income, credit default swaps, and central counterparty clearing houses. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Brandt Company Profile

Brandt, Inc. operates as a financial services company. It is in the process of reorganizing of business concerns in non-financial or regulated activities. The company is headquartered in Bartlesville, OK.

