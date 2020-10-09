Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Trading 3.3% Higher

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF)’s share price traded up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.62 and last traded at $23.54. 1,072 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 2,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.79.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from $30.00 to $35.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.88.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.78.

