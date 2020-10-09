Intelligent Systems (NYSE:INS) Given New $58.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Intelligent Systems (NYSE:INS) had its price objective upped by BTIG Research from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

INS opened at $41.02 on Monday. Intelligent Systems has a 1-year low of $23.26 and a 1-year high of $49.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.10 million, a P/E ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Intelligent Systems alerts:

Intelligent Systems (NYSE:INS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Intelligent Systems had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 28.06%. The business had revenue of $8.05 million for the quarter.

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Intelligent Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelligent Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.