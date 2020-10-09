Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Lowered to “Hold” at Benchmark

Benchmark downgraded shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has $104.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on IBP. BTIG Research raised their price target on Installed Building Products from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Installed Building Products to a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.31.

Shares of IBP opened at $113.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.10 and a 200-day moving average of $70.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Installed Building Products has a 52 week low of $29.02 and a 52 week high of $114.70.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $393.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.61 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Installed Building Products will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total transaction of $328,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,479.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 634,144 shares of company stock worth $55,660,545. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 273.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 42,136 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 749,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,868,000 after buying an additional 45,379 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 62.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 30,193 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 762.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 72,857 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 34.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

