Insider Selling: Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) (TSE:SVM) Director Sells C$69,020.00 in Stock

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) (TSE:SVM) Director David Tokpay Kong sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.86, for a total value of C$69,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,350,820.

David Tokpay Kong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 8th, David Tokpay Kong sold 8,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.52, for a total value of C$84,160.00.

On Tuesday, August 25th, David Tokpay Kong sold 2,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.82, for a total value of C$19,640.00.

On Thursday, August 20th, David Tokpay Kong sold 4,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.28, for a total value of C$41,120.00.

Shares of TSE:SVM opened at C$9.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.79. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$2.12 and a 1 year high of C$11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.64.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) (TSE:SVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$64.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$61.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SVM shares. Eight Capital upped their target price on Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) from C$9.25 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Pi Financial upped their target price on Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) from C$6.75 to C$8.25 in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

About Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

