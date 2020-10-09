Insider Selling: Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) Insider Sells £11,750 in Stock

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) insider Peter Backhouse sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,350 ($30.71), for a total value of £11,750 ($15,353.46).

Peter Backhouse also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 5th, Peter Backhouse sold 1,000 shares of Clarkson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,313 ($30.22), for a total value of £23,130 ($30,223.44).

On Friday, September 25th, Peter Backhouse sold 1,000 shares of Clarkson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,350 ($30.71), for a total value of £23,500 ($30,706.91).

On Tuesday, September 29th, Peter Backhouse sold 500 shares of Clarkson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,350 ($30.71), for a total value of £11,750 ($15,353.46).

Shares of LON:CKN opened at GBX 2,405 ($31.43) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.39. Clarkson PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 1,936 ($25.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,135 ($40.96). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,426.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,331.85. The firm has a market cap of $698.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.79.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. Clarkson’s dividend payout ratio is -132.63%.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clarkson in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Clarkson Company Profile

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment includes services provided to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as arranges principal-to-principal cash-settled contracts for differences based upon standardized freight contracts.

