Insider Buying: The Panoply Holdings plc (TPX.L) (LON:TPX) Insider Acquires £2,985.49 in Stock

The Panoply Holdings plc (TPX.L) (LON:TPX) insider Oliver James Rigby bought 2,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 131 ($1.71) per share, with a total value of £2,985.49 ($3,901.07).
TPX stock opened at GBX 116.50 ($1.52) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 127.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 83.81. The Panoply Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 40.20 ($0.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 155 ($2.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $81.92 million and a PE ratio of -18.49.
The Panoply Holdings plc (TPX.L) Company Profile
