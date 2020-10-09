Insider Buying: The Panoply Holdings plc (TPX.L) (LON:TPX) Insider Acquires £2,985.49 in Stock

The Panoply Holdings plc (TPX.L) (LON:TPX) insider Oliver James Rigby bought 2,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 131 ($1.71) per share, with a total value of £2,985.49 ($3,901.07).

TPX stock opened at GBX 116.50 ($1.52) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 127.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 83.81. The Panoply Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 40.20 ($0.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 155 ($2.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $81.92 million and a PE ratio of -18.49.

The Panoply Holdings plc (TPX.L) Company Profile

The Panoply Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital native technology services in the United Kingdom, Bulgaria, and Norway. The company provides service and UX design, digital design and build, content and campaign management, and user and audience research sevices. It also offers XaaS services, such as cloud management, talent as a service, agile management, and distributed software development.

