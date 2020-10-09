Insider Buying: Hydrogen Group Plc (HYDG.L) (LON:HYDG) Insider Buys £527,324.86 in Stock

Hydrogen Group Plc (HYDG.L) (LON:HYDG) insider Ian Temple acquired 1,387,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of £527,324.86 ($689,043.33).

Shares of HYDG opened at GBX 35 ($0.46) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 34.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 34.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 million and a P/E ratio of 87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.19, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Hydrogen Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 23.30 ($0.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 62.75 ($0.82).

Get Hydrogen Group Plc (HYDG.L) alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Hydrogen Group Plc (HYDG.L) in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Hydrogen Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment services for mid to senior level professional staff. The company offers professional support services in legal, finance, technology, and business transformation; and services for technical and scientific market sectors, such as energy and life sciences.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrogen Group Plc (HYDG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrogen Group Plc (HYDG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.