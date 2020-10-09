Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Given Hold Rating at Northland Securities

Northland Securities reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) in a research note published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

INSG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Inseego in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inseego from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Inseego from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Inseego from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Inseego from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.16.

NASDAQ INSG opened at $10.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Inseego has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $15.25. The firm has a market cap of $994.41 million, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.71.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $80.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.63 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inseego will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inseego news, CFO Stephen M. Smith sold 12,590 shares of Inseego stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $179,407.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at $124,602. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Doug Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,893. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,647 shares of company stock valued at $853,253. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inseego in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Inseego by 471.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Inseego by 85.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Inseego by 46.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Inseego during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. 48.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

