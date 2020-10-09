Inpex’s (TGOPY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Inpex (OTCMKTS:TGOPY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Inpex in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

Inpex

TGOPY traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.78. 110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,469. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.19. Inpex has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $7.90.

