Infineon Technologies’ (IFNNY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IFNNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Infineon Technologies stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.63. 95,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,331. The company has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.60. Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $31.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.95 and a 200-day moving average of $22.66.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Infineon Technologies will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, powertrain, and security products.

