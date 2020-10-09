Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Earns Buy Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Nord/LB set a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Warburg Research set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Infineon Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €23.37 ($27.49).

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies has a one year low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a one year high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, powertrain, and security products.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.