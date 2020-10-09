Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $44.83

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $44.83 and traded as high as $47.93. Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. shares last traded at $47.50, with a volume of 188,422 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IAG. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$48.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$46.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$44.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.33. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.84.

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.38 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$6.68 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. will post 6.5200001 earnings per share for the current year.

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. Company Profile (TSE:IAG)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

