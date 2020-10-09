Independence Group (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Shares Down 2%

Independence Group NL (OTCMKTS:IPGDF)’s share price traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.10 and last traded at $3.12. 5,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 8,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Independence Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Get Independence Group alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.33.

Independence Group NL operates as a mining and exploration company in Australia. It operates through Nova Operation and Tropicana Operation segments. The company owns a 100% interest in the Nova project, which produces nickel, copper, and cobalt concentrates located to the east-northeast of Norseman; and 30% interest in the Tropicana gold mine covering 3,600 square kilometers of tenements located to the east northeast of Kalgoorlie.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.