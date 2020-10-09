Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Given a C$25.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) has been given a C$25.00 target price by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IMO. Tudor Pickering reissued a “sell” rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Imperial Oil from C$24.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$20.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price objective on Imperial Oil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$24.56.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Shares of IMO traded up C$0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$16.95. 1,229,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,640,365. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -651.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of C$10.27 and a twelve month high of C$35.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$19.98.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.93) by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.18 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 0.7717767 EPS for the current year.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.