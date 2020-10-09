Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Given a C$25.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) has been given a C$25.00 target price by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.49% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IMO. Tudor Pickering reissued a “sell” rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Imperial Oil from C$24.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$20.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price objective on Imperial Oil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$24.56.
Shares of IMO traded up C$0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$16.95. 1,229,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,640,365. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -651.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of C$10.27 and a twelve month high of C$35.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$19.98.
About Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
